Oct 16 CF Industries Holdings Inc said it
has dropped merger talks with Norway's Yara International ASA
after the fertilizer makers were unable to agree on
terms of a deal.
Yara and CF said last month they were in early-stage talks
about a "merger of equals" that would create a $27 billion rival
to the world's largest fertilizer producer, Potash Corp
.
Yara last Tuesday fired Chief Executive Joergen Ole
Haslestad saying he was unsuitable to lead the merger talks
which would continue under its finance chief.
