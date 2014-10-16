Oct 16 CF Industries Holdings Inc said it has dropped merger talks with Norway's Yara International ASA after the fertilizer makers were unable to agree on terms of a deal.

Yara and CF said last month they were in early-stage talks about a "merger of equals" that would create a $27 billion rival to the world's largest fertilizer producer, Potash Corp .

Yara last Tuesday fired Chief Executive Joergen Ole Haslestad saying he was unsuitable to lead the merger talks which would continue under its finance chief. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Alan Crosby)