DUBAI Dec 14 Kuwait's Commercial
Facilities Company (CFC), a consumer credit firm, has
priced a 50 million dinar ($180 million) bond, sole lead manager
NBK Capital said on Wednesday.
The four-year amortising floating rate bond priced at par at
a spread of 140 basis points above the Central Bank of Kuwait's
discount rate and is the first local currency offering in Kuwait
this year.
The roadshow process for the bond began on Oct. 23 and ran
until Nov. 12, with subscription running until Dec. 1.
The last time a Kuwaiti firm issued a local currency bond
was in June 2010, when United Real Estate Company, a subsidiary
of Kuwait Projects Company, issued a 40 million dinar
two-tranche piece.
($1 = 0.2778 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Reed Stevenson)