BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development approves to study acquisition of Sigma Capital Holding
* Board approves to start negotiation to study acquisition of Sigma Capital Holding through share swap Source: (http://bit.ly/2s1B4fg) Further company coverage: )
NAIROBI, March 7 Kenya's CFC Stanbic Bank said on Wednesday its 2011 pretax profit jumped 40 percent to 2.8 billion shillings ($33.82 million), helped by a rise in interest income.
Operated by CFC Stanbic Holdings, and ranked among the top five banks in asset terms in Kenya, it said net interest income rose 45 percent to 6.04 billion shillings.
($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Board approves to start negotiation to study acquisition of Sigma Capital Holding through share swap Source: (http://bit.ly/2s1B4fg) Further company coverage: )
NAIROBI, June 12 KCB Group, Kenya's biggest lender by assets, has proposed to take over National Bank of Kenya through a share swap, to increase its share of the government's banking business, documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday.