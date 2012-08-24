BRUSSELS Aug 24 Belgium construction group CFE
said on Friday that its 2012 operating profits should
be below 2011 levels despite an improving trend in the second
half of the year, as most of its order book was geared towards
the coming years.
The group, which owns 50 percent of Belgian dredging company
DEME, said its order book had increased 23 percent since January
to 2.93 billion euros ($3.69 billion) but more than two thirds
of the works would be performed after the end of the year.
It said the outlook for 2013 and 2014 was positive.
CFE had previously said that 2012 operating profits would
'approach' those of 2011.
Operating income in the first half fell to 29.4 million
euros from 39.1 million last year, caused by a loss in its
construction division and higher depreciation charges and
maintenance downtime at DEME.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
