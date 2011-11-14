BRUSSELS Nov 14 Belgian building company CFE said on Monday that its order book grew by more than 19 percent in the nine months from the start of 2011, and that its profitability should fall less over the full year than it had done in the first half.

Revenues for the first nine months of 2011 came in at 1.283 billion euros ($1.76 billion), slightly below the 1.289 billion achieved in the same period last year.

The group's order book grew by 19.3 percent to 2.313 billion euros on Oct. 1 from 1.94 billion at the start of 2011.

CFE, which is 47 percent owned by France's Vinci, said that, depending on the outcome of several construction projects, the decline in net profit should be less pronounced over the full year than in the first half, when net profit declined 18.4 percent. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)