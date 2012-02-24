* Jan 2012 order book 2.382 bln euros vs 1.939 bln a year ago

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 Belgian building company CFE reported a decline in profits in 2011, but forecast higher revenues this year as its order book swelled to pre-crisis levels.

The group, which owns a 50 percent stake in Belgian dredger DEME, said operating profit fell 14 percent to 84.9 million euros ($113.04 million) due to a loss the group incurred on a soil clean-up project in Brazil.

However, the company's order book stood at 2.382 billion euros at the end of the year, 23 percent higher than in 2010 and also above the peak level of 2008.

CFE said revenues for 2012 should be higher than in 2011 but gave no guidance for profits.

"I think that 2012 will be a good year for CFE," Chief Executive Renaud Bentegeat told a news conference in Brussels.

The order book received a further boost earlier in February, when DEME signed a 1.13 billion Australian dollar ($1.21 billion) contract to provide shipping access for Chevron's planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia.

DEME, which CFE owns together with holding company Ackermans & Van Haaren, had 2011 revenues of 1.766 billion euros, in line with last year, but saw a 29 pct decline in operating profits to 137 million euros.

The main reason for the slip was DEME's handing back of the soil sanitation project in Santos, Brazil.

CFE, in which French group Vinci has a 47 pct stake, said it will pay a dividend of 1.15 euros per share, slightly below the 1.25 paid out last year. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) ($1 = 0.9354 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)