BRUSSELS May 14 Belgian construction group CFE
said on Monday that its order book had grown by 23
percent in the first quarter, reaching a record high of 2.93
billion euros ($3.79 billion).
The group, which owes a 50 percent stake in Belgian dredger
DEME, said the increase in its order book was most pronounced in
its dredging and enviroment division, where orders were up 40
percent.
It said the bulk of its orders would have to be met in 2013
and beyond, which meant that the increase in revenues would only
be moderate for 2012.
Revenues for the first quarter of 2012 came in a 417 million
euros, an increase of 6 percent compared to last year.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)