July 24 CFG Investment SAC on Tuesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by China Fishery Group Ltd . HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ, Jefferies, Rabo Securities and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CFG INVESTMENT SAC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 9.75 PCT MATURITY 7/30/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 1/30/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 9.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 7/30/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A