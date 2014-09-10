Sept 10 CFI :

* Said on Tuesday that it received offer on Sep. 3 from Groupe UCG to sell its 55 pct stake in SCI Bordeaux Image

* Said offer values CFI investment in SCI Bordeaux Image at 2.68 million euros, reflecting a valuation of the assets underlying real estate of 11.2 million euros excluding fees and rights

Source text: bit.ly/1uvBdSZ

Further company coverage: