BRIEF-Aldar Properties launches mid-market homes on Reem Island
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
Dec 5 Compagnie Fonciere Internationale SA :
* Announces buy-out offer for its shares launched by Yellow Grafton
* Yellow Grafton holds 508,984 CFI shares, reflecting 59.58 pct of capital
* Offer price is 1.06 euro per share
* Duration of offer is 10 days
* Offer is subject to approval by French financial regulatory agency AMF
* Says that Yellow Grafton intends to delist CFI from Euronext stock exchange if liquidity of CFI shares would be greatly reduced Source text: bit.ly/1zsDNdY
