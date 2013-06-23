June 23 CF Industries Holdings Inc said
on Sunday it had shutdown Canada's largest nitrogen fertilizer
complex in Alberta as a precautionary measure on Friday before
floods hit the region.
"We are in contact with our customers and will let them know
when we expect to resume production and deliveries from this
facility," said Tony Will, CF Industries Senior Vice President
of Manufacturing and Distribution.
The floods, passing through Medicine Hat, where the plant is
located, have closed key transit arteries and displaced more
than 100,000 people.