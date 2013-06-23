June 23 CF Industries Holdings Inc said on Sunday it had shutdown Canada's largest nitrogen fertilizer complex in Alberta as a precautionary measure on Friday before floods hit the region.

"We are in contact with our customers and will let them know when we expect to resume production and deliveries from this facility," said Tony Will, CF Industries Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Distribution.

The floods, passing through Medicine Hat, where the plant is located, have closed key transit arteries and displaced more than 100,000 people.