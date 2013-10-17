Oct 17 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF
Industries Holdings Inc said on Thursday that it would
more than double its quarterly dividend, facing pressure to do
so from an activist investor.
The quarterly dividend rises to $1 per share from 40 cents
and reflects the company's confidence in its business model,
Chief Executive Steve Wilson said.
Hedge fund Third Point LLC, headed by Daniel Loeb, announced
a 1.5 percent stake in CF in July and called for a bigger
dividend.
Third Point said that CF's access to low-cost North American
natural gas - the primary input in nitrogen fertilizer
production - gives the company an advantage over global peers
with higher input costs.
Shares of CF, the world's No. 2 nitrogen fertilizer maker
after Norway's Yara International ASA, edged up 0.7
percent after normal trading hours in New York. The stock had
closed at $209.54.
Wilson will retire at the end of 2013 and be replaced by
Tony Will, senior vice-president of manufacturing and
distribution, just as CF carries out a $3.8-billion expansion.