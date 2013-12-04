NEW YORK Dec 4 CF Industries Holdings Inc shares surged on Wednesday after the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it was in discussions with financial advisors to evaluate partnership structures.

The fertilizer producer disclosed in an 8-K filing the discussion to evaluate a Master Limited Partnership (MLP) and "MLP-like structures" as well as other financing options.

Shares climbed 9.8 percent $235.17, its biggest percentage jump since July 29, making it the best performer on the S&P 500.