Feb 13 CF Industries Holdings Inc, the
world's second-largest nitrogen fertilizer producer, said on
Thursday that it has agreed to long-term deals to supply
ammonium nitrate to customers.
The deals come as Deerfield, Illinois-based CF focuses on
nitrogen production after agreeing last year to sell its
phosphate business to Mosaic Co for $1.4 billion.
CF said it will supply 700,000 to 800,000 tons of
industrial-grade ammonium nitrate and ammonium nitrate solution
annually to Orica International Pte. Ltd and Nelson
Brothers LLC for at least 10 years starting in 2017.
Orica provides commercial explosives and blasting systems to
the mining and infrastructure markets, while Nelson
manufactures and distributes mining explosives.
The deals provide steady demand for most of CF's production
capacity from its Yazoo City nitrogen complex in Mississippi,
and will lead to a $65-million reconfiguration of the plant in
2014, the company said.