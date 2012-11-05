Nov 5 Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings
Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on
Monday as low-cost natural gas offset a drop in sales amid the
dry North American summer.
The results highlight just how much cheap natural gas has
helped fertilizer producers and other large industrial
companies. CF's cost of natural gas fell 25 percent during the
third quarter compared with the same period last year.
CF did try to raise prices on nitrogen fertilizer, the
most-important fertilizer for farmers to apply. The strategy
backfired though due in part to the North American summer
drought and farmers applied less fertilizer.
The company's nitrogen sales fell about 2 percent to $1.1
billion. The drop would have been sharper were it not for the
cheaper supplies of natural gas.
For the quarter, CF posted net income of $403.3 million, or
$6.35 per share, compared with $330.9 million, or $4.73 per
share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $5.85 per
share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $5.70 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell about 3 percent to $1.36 billion from $1.4
billion.
Last week, CF said it would spend $3.8 billion to expand
ammonia and urea production capacity in Louisiana and Iowa.
Shares of the Deerfield, Illinois-based company rose 0.3
percent to $206.13 in after-hours trading on Monday.