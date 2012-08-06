Aug 6 Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc posted a 24 percent jump in quarterly profit on Monday as lower natural gas prices helped offset a drop in demand.

For the second quarter, the company posted net earnings of $606.3 million, or $9.31 per share, compared with $487.4 million, or $6.75 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.74 billion.

Shares fell 1.2 percent to $201 in after-hours trading. As of Monday's close, the stock had gained 40 percent so far this year.