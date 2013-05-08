May 8 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries
on Wednesday reported a 10 percent jump in quarterly
profit, helped by a gain from natural gas hedging.
Net earnings climbed to a record-high $406.5 million, or
$6.47 per share, for the first quarter, from $368.4 million, or
$5.54 per share, a year ago, the company said after markets
closed.
Excluding one-time items, among them a $22.5 million gain
from natural gas derivatives, the company earned $6.03 per
share. Analysts on average were expecting $6.02, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Natural gas is a key ingredient in nitrogen production. In
the year-earlier quarter, CF had posted a $55.9 million loss on
natural gas hedging as prices fell steeply.
Shares of CF, the world's No. 2 nitrogen fertilizer maker
after Norway's Yara International ASA, rose 0.9 percent
in after-hours trading in New York to $192.50. For the year, the
stock is down 6 percent.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company's sales of nitrogen
and phosphate fertilizer fell during the period, from the 2012
quarter, when favorable weather allowed U.S. farmers to get an
early start on fertilizer applications.
CF sold 3 million tons of nitrogen products during the
quarter, a drop of 6 percent from the prior year period. Net
sales of nitrogen fertilizers for the quarter totaled $1.1
billion, down 14 percent from a year earlier.
The company sold 495,000 tons of phosphate products in the
period, compared with 516,000 tons a year earlier. Net sales
were worth $238.9 million, down 7 percent from the prior-year
quarter.
CF said it sees a positive performance in the current
quarter and longer term, as high grain prices drive farmers to
plant corn and apply fertilizer.
The company forecast that U.S. farmers will plant 96 million
acres of corn this year, down 1 million from its estimate in
February.
U.S. plantings of corn, a fertilizer-intensive crop, were
just 12 percent complete as of Sunday, the slowest pace since
1984, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.
However, weather more conducive to planting is expected.
CF said it would spend between $600 million and $800 million
in 2013 to expand capacity at its Louisiana and Iowa nitrogen
complexes, dropping the range about $400 million from the
previous estimate.