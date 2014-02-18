UPDATE 1-S.Korea to "wait and see" after Trump threat to scrap free trade deal
* Auto industry body expresses concern about possible revisions (Adds comments, background)
Feb 18 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported lower fourth quarter profit on Tuesday.
Net earnings fell to $325.8 million, or $5.71 per share, from $470.7 million, or $7.40 per share a year earlier.
* Auto industry body expresses concern about possible revisions (Adds comments, background)
* Prices initial public offering of 9.5 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: