Aug 6 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries on Wednesday reported a lower second-quarter profit and said it would boost its dividend and buy back $1 billion worth of shares.

Net earnings fell to $312.6 million, or $6.10 per share, from $498.2 million, or $8.38 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)