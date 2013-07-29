BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
July 29 Shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc spiked on Monday afternoon after activist hedge fund Third Point LLC said it had acquired a stake.
CF, the world's second-largest maker of nitrogen fertilizer, should be paying a bigger dividend to shareholders, Third Point said in its quarterly newsletter.
CF shares were up 10.5 percent or $18.98 to $199.98 in New York.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July