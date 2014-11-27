BRIEF-Security Bank Corp appoints Alfonso L. Salcedo as CEO
* Board approved designation of Alberto S. Villarosa as chairman
Nov 27 China Fortune Land Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic agreement with China North Industries Group Corporation's unit on smart technology
* Says signs strategic agreement with JD.com on e-commerce and logistics business
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/11wQxF4; bit.ly/1y4cSrT
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Board approved designation of Alberto S. Villarosa as chairman
* Deputy gov - publicising exit strategy will cause mkt confusion