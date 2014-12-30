Dec 30 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says units win land auction in Hebei province for a combined 711.9 million yuan ($114.79 million)

* Says unit plans to boost capital of Beijing-based property subsidiary by 630 million yuan

* Says plans to invest 2 billion yuan in airport zone development with partners

