BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to invest 150 million yuan ($24.15 million) in setting up two units
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ulGuem
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2112 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.