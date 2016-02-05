(Corrects name of engine to CFM56 instead of CMF56 in second
sentence)
By Alwyn Scott
Feb 5 Aircraft engine maker CFM International
said on Friday it sold 2,154 engines last year valued at $27
billion, including 1,418 LEAP engines and 736 CFM56 motors. It
also said it produced 1,638 CFM56 engines in 2015.
CFM, a joint venture of General Electric Co and
Safran SA of France, said its backlog of LEAP engines,
which power the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus
A320neo jetliners, now stands at more than 10,000 units valued
at $140 billion.
"For CFM, life is good," Jean-Paul Ebanga, chief executive
of CFM, said on a conference call ahead of the Singapore Airshow
which begins on Feb. 16.
"Not only are we confident today, but we are confident in
the future," he added, noting that CFM is undertaking the
largest testing program in its history and working closely with
suppliers to ensure stable production and cost controls.
His comments come after problems developed with the Geared
Turbofan engine made by rival Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp. The Pratt engine, which competes with
the LEAP, developed a glitch that requires a longer than normal
restart procedure under some circumstances.
Pratt has said it expects the problem, which requires a
three-minute cooling procedure before the engine can be
restarted, to be fixed this month. CFM officials
said on Friday the LEAP restarts consistently in 50 seconds per
engine.
The Pratt issue delayed delivery of the first A320neo by
several weeks. Pratt and Airbus said on Friday they are in talks
with customers about A320neo delivery schedules.
Pratt's engine is available on the Airbus A320neo but not the
737 MAX.
CFM said it expects to build more than 140 LEAP engines and
about 1,700 CFM56 engines this year. It is making a transition
from CFM56 production to the LEAP. The company confirmed that it
will ramp up LEAP production to more than 2,000 engines a year
by 2020, as reported previously by Reuters.
