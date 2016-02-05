(Recasts to add context, details from conference call)
By Alwyn Scott
Feb 5 Aircraft engine maker CFM International
said its backlog hit a record $180 billion last year as sales of
fuel-efficient jetliners rose despite low oil prices and
weakening economies that have raised concern about an aviation
slowdown.
CFM, a joint venture of General Electric Co and
Safran SA of France, said its backlog rose to 13,400
engines, including 2,154 sales in 2015 valued at $27 billion.
The backlog of LEAP engines, which power Airbus
A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX jetliners entering service
this year and next, rose by 1,418 last year to total more than
10,000 units valued at $140 billion, the company said. CFM said
it sold almost 600 engines last month.
Last year's sales were about half the number booked in 2014,
a record year. But CFM said demand is holding up even though the
rationale for fuel savings is undercut by low oil prices and
signs that the aircraft business cycle is peaking.
Those issues have raised concern that Boeing and Airbus may
have to curb single-aisle plane production. Boeing said last
month it will slow 737 output this year, but both Boeing and
Airbus plan to boost output sharply over the next few years.
"For CFM, life is good," Chief Executive Jean-Paul Ebanga
said on a conference call ahead of the Singapore Airshow, which
begins on Feb. 16.
"Not only are we confident today, but we are confident in
the future," he added, noting CFM is undertaking its largest
testing program ever and working closely with suppliers to
ensure stable production and cost controls.
His comments came after the Geared Turbofan engine made by
Pratt & Whitney, which competes with the LEAP, developed
a glitch. Pratt has said it expects the problem, which requires
a three-minute cooling procedure before the engine can be
restarted under some circumstances, to be fixed this month
.
CFM officials said on Friday the LEAP restarts in 50 seconds
per engine.
The Pratt issue delayed delivery of the first A320neo by
several weeks. Pratt and Airbus said on Friday they are in talks
with customers about A320neo delivery schedules.
Pratt's engine is available on the Airbus A320neo but not
the 737 MAX.
CFM said it expects to build more than 140 LEAP engines and
about 1,700 CFM56 engines this year. It confirmed it targets
annual LEAP production of more than 2,000 by 2020, as reported
by Reuters.
