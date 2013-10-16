PARIS Oct 16 CFM International, the world's
largest maker of jet engines by number of units sold, said on
Wednesday that testing of a new powerplant for the next
generation of narrowbody passenger jets was going to plan.
CFM, a joint venture between General Electric and
France's Safran, is developing the LEAP-X engine for
the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo, as well as a Chinese
competitor now under development, the Comac C919.
"We are on track and on schedule for all three programmes
and have had no showstoppers that we can see," Chaker Chahrour,
executive vice president of the Cincinnati-based engine maker,
told reporters in a conference call.
CFM is the sole engine supplier for the Boeing 737, but
competes with a consortium led by United Technologies'
Pratt & Whitney for deals to power the Airbus A320 range.
The competition for engine sales echoes bitter rivalries
between the world's two largest planemakers.
For the next generation of A320 jets due to enter service
from the middle of this decade, the LEAP-X engine will compete
with Pratt & Whitney's 1100G but will remain the sole available
engine choice for the Boeing 737 MAX.
The arrival of new engines offering significant fuel savings
has triggered a record wave of orders for the medium-haul
aircraft as airlines try to contain one of their chief costs.
CFM chief executive Jean-Paul Ebanga said CFM had sold 5,000
of its LEAP-X engines on top of a similar backlog of the model
installed on existing Airbus and Boeing jets, the CFM56.
"With the sales (of aircraft) in the pipeline we will see
much more significant orders down the road," he added.
CFM and Pratt & Whitney both claim the edge in offering fuel
savings on the 150-seat Airbus A320neo, the European
planemaker's most popular model.
CFM executives said their engine would burn at least 1
percent less fuel compared with Pratt & Whitney's engine on the
A320neo and at least 2 percent less on the larger A321neo.
Over time, that gap could widen to 2 and 3 percent
respectively, they added.
Pratt & Whitney said on Wednesday it was confident its
engine would burn less fuel and do better on noise, emissions
and cost.
"This is backed up by more than 5,000 hours of
rigorous testing across the PurePower PW1000G engine family,
including more than 500 hours of flight testing," a spokeswoman
said by email.