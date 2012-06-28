* CFPB protects sensitive information from subpoena
* Rule mirrors protections at other regulators
By Emily Stephenson
June 28 Banks will retain attorney-client
privilege and other legal protections over sensitive information
submitted to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under a
rule the U.S. consumer watchdog adopted on Thursday.
The rule would protect certain legal memos, internal audits
and other documents submitted to the agency from subpoena by
outside groups. Bank executives had protested that confidential
materials handed to the agency could be obtained by independent
consumer advocates or groups trying to sue the firms.
The new rules are similar to protections in place at other
banking regulators. They will apply to privileged information
provided to the consumer agency as part of its supervisory or
regulatory processes, as well as to materials the CFPB gives to
other federal or state agencies, the agency said.
"We are committed to safeguarding the confidential
information of the institutions we supervise to ensure the
bureau is best equipped to do its job and protect consumers,"
agency director Richard Cordray said.
"This new rule supports the free flow of information that is
essential to an effective supervision program."
The watchdog agency was established by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law to police consumer products like
mortgages and credit cards. It opened its doors in July 2011.
Supporters say the CFPB will protect consumers from unfair
banking practices, but banks and business groups have said it
could stifle lending through excessive regulation.
Democrats and Republicans have agreed on the need to extend
legal protections to information the agency collects from
private institutions, although legislation to implement
provisions similar to those in place at the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve has not passed.
The CFPB said Thursday that the Dodd-Frank law gives it the
power to establish such protections.