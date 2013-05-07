By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 7 Federal authorities announced
fraud charges against a debt settlement company on Tuesday, in
the first criminal case based on work by the new U.S. Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau.
A newly-unsealed indictment filed in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan charged Mission Settlement Agency and four individuals
with mail and wire fraud over a scheme that victimized more than
1,200 people across the United States.
Prosecutors called the case the first criminal referral from
the CFPB, an agency established after passage of the Dodd-Frank
Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010.
Michael Levitis, who the indictment said operated and
controlled the company, was not available for comment, according
to a person who answered the phone at Mission on Tuesday
morning.
Richard Cordray, the agency's director, is scheduled to
speak at a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) in
Manhattan.
According to the indictment, Mission, whose website lists a
Brooklyn address, had touted its ability to help
financially-struggling customers who owed money to credit card
companies and banks to cut their debts.
But the company instead "systematically exploited and
defrauded" customers by failing to reduce their debts and
charging excessive fees, the indictment said.
This caused some customers to see their credit scores cut,
get hit by creditor lawsuits or be pushed into bankruptcy, it
said.
The government said that from mid-2009 to March 2013, about
2,200 customers paid nearly $14 million for Mission's services.
Of that money, Mission paid just $4.4 million to creditors, and
the company kept $6.6 million for itself as fees, the indictment
said.
According to the indictment, Mission took $2.2 million in
fees from more than 1,200 customers, and "never paid a single
penny" to creditors.
Prosecutors said Levitis, who was also named as a defendant,
used some customer money to pay expenses for a
restaurant-nightclub he owned, and leases for two luxury
Mercedes cars.
Other defendants include Denis Kurlyand, its vice president
of sales; Boris Shulman, a sales representative; and Manuel
Cruz, an employee who assisted with customer solicitation.
The defendants could not be located for comment, and their
lawyers could not immediately be identified.