* Case based on referral by new consumer protection agency
* Prosecutors say alleged scheme victimized 1,200 people
* CFPB director expects more case referrals to prosecutors
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, May 7 Federal authorities announced
fraud charges against a debt settlement company on Tuesday, in
the first criminal case based on work by the new U.S. Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau.
A newly unsealed indictment filed in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan charged Mission Settlement Agency and four individuals
with mail and wire fraud over a scheme that prosecutors said
victimized more than 1,200 people across the United States.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara suggested the case
would not be the only one arising out of ongoing investigations
related to the debt settlement industry. Based on the results so
far, "our concern is that predatory practices pervade the
industry," he said.
Prosecutors called the case the first criminal referral from
the CFPB, an agency established after passage of the Dodd-Frank
Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010.
Richard Cordray, the agency's director, said at a news
conference in New York that there are other instances of the
CFPB referring cases to federal prosecutors "and there will be
more."
"There is nothing to get the attention of people who are
dedicating their lives to committing fraud like knowing that
they could end up in prison," he said.
According to the indictment, Mission, whose website lists a
Brooklyn address, had touted its ability to help people reduce
their debts to credit card companies and banks.
But the company instead "systematically exploited and
defrauded" customers by failing to reduce their debts and
charging excessive fees, the indictment said. Some customers had
their credit scores cut, were hit by creditor lawsuits or were
pushed into bankruptcy, the court papers said.
In the case of 1,200 of its customers, the indictment said,
Mission took $2.2 million in fees and "never paid a single
penny" to creditors.
The indictment named four defendants, including Michael
Levitis, who authorities said operated and controlled the
company. His lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, said "rogue employees
were responsible for much if not all of the fraud charged here."
"He strongly denies the allegations," he said.
Levitis, a suspended lawyer, had been previously sentenced
in August 2011 to three years probation and fined $15,000 for
lying during an investigation into New York State Sen. Carl
Kruger, who pleaded guilty to corruption charges in 2011.
Other defendants include Denis Kurlyand, Mission's vice
president of sales; Boris Shulman, a sales representative; and
Manuel Cruz, an employee who assisted with customer
solicitation.
A lawyer for Kurlyand did not respond to a request for
comment. The other defendants could not be located for comment,
and their lawyers could not immediately be identified.
Two other former Mission Settlement employees, Felix
Lemberskiy and Zakhir Shirinov, have pleaded guilty and were
charged in separate indictments unsealed Tuesday.
The CFPB separately filed a civil lawsuit against Mission
Settlement, Levitis and New Jersey-based Premier Consultant
Group LLC. The lawsuit seeks an injunction against future
violations along with restitution and disgorgement.
U.S. prosecutors also filed one forfeiture complaint and two
restraining orders targeting 40 bank accounts and two properties
in an effort to preserve funds for Mission's alleged victims.
Cordray signaled his agency was also giving a closer look at
debt settlement agencies and the payment facilitators that help
them operate.