BRIEF-Ibuynew Group says launched non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue to raise about $2.032 mln
* Launched a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares for each 3 shares held by eligible shareholders
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined payment firm Meracord for allegedly helping others to collect millions of dollars in illegal debt-settlement fees.
The company agreed to pay a $1.376 million penalty and is barred from processing payments for debt-settlement companies, the agency said on Thursday.
Meracord neither admitted nor denied the allegations. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
