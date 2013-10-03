WASHINGTON Oct 3 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined payment firm Meracord for allegedly helping others to collect millions of dollars in illegal debt-settlement fees.

The company agreed to pay a $1.376 million penalty and is barred from processing payments for debt-settlement companies, the agency said on Thursday.

Meracord neither admitted nor denied the allegations. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)