BRIEF-Progressive Corp announces public offering of $850 mln of senior notes
* Progressive announces public offering of $850 million of senior notes
WASHINGTON Nov 20 The U.S. consumer bureau on Wednesday charged payday lender Cash America International Inc with improperly pursuing some customers' debts and illegally overcharging members of the military.
Cash America agreed to refund affected consumers up to $14 million and pay a $5 million fine, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said.
The company used "robo-signed" documents to pursue debt collection lawsuits, the bureau said, referring to documents that are signed without appropriate review.
April 3 Cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab on Monday said it had obtained digital evidence that bolsters suspicions by some researchers that North Korea was involved in last year's $81 million cyber heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
April 3 The Federal Reserve is inconsistent in the way it monitors big banks and that lack of consistency could make it difficult to identify emerging risks across banks, according to a study by auditors at the U.S. central bank released on Monday.