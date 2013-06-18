By Jed Horowitz and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, June 18 A group that develops
standards for financial planners publicly admonished its former
chairman on Tuesday for ethics violations related to how he
characterized his fees.
The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards said that
Alan Goldfarb, a Texas-based planner, misrepresented his
compensation as "fee-only" when, in fact, he worked for and
"partly" owned a firm whose advisers were permitted to collect
commissions and ongoing 12b-1 fees for marketing mutual funds.
Goldfarb also misrepresented his compensation as a "salary"
on an online financial planner database, the board said.
A public admonishment is the most lenient disciplinary
action the CFP Board publicly discloses. It also can permanently
or temporarily prohibit advisers who pass its certification
requirements from using the CFP designation.
Goldfarb abruptly resigned as CFP Board chairman last year.
He also has since quit as director of advisory services at
Weaver Wealth Management in Dallas and now runs Financial
Strategies Group in that city.
The CFP Board's plan to bring an action against Goldfarb was
reported earlier by Reuters. The censure
followed an investigation by a special disciplinary and ethics
commission set up by the Board to assess allegations against
Goldfarb and some other planners active in the group.
The term "fee only" can be used only if an adviser collects
fees exclusively from clients, according to the CFP Board's
ethics code. Fee-only advisers say they are aligned more closely
with clients because their pay rises or falls with the value of
clients' portfolios and they don't make money by selling
products. Stockbrokers are more conflicted, they say, because
they are compensated by their firms with commissions and fees
related to product sales.
Goldfarb said he thinks it would have been more appropriate
for the CFP Board to sanction him privately.
In its Tuesday announcement, the CFP Board announced
censures against 25 other certified planners for a myriad of
behaviors including filing for bankruptcy and giving unsuitable
advice.
The CFP Board has beefed up its enforcement program in
recent years, and now conducts webinars to help advisers avoid
infractions of its ethics code. The next webinar, scheduled for
July 31, is titled, "How to Avoid Misleading Compensation
Disclosures."
