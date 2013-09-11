* Deal a rare tie-up between Chile and South Africa
* CFR to pay as much as 47.29 rand in cash per share
* Chilean company to issue up to 15.44 new CFR shares per
Adcock share
* Adcock shares rise more than 3 percent
By David Dolan and Rosalba O'Brien
JOHANNESBURG/SANTIAGO, Sept 11 The board of
South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram on Wednesday said
it would recommend a $1.3 billion cash and share offer from CFR
Pharmaceuticals and the Chilean company promised to
transfer jobs to help win Pretoria's approval.
Although the deal was first proposed in July, there have
been few details on how CFR would structure the bid or win
support from the South African government, which has a history
of scuppering cross-border takeovers.
The acquisition would mark a rare buyout of a South African
company by a Chilean firm, and highlights the growing interest
in healthcare and consumer spending in fast-rising economies.
"In sub-Saharan Africa we're starting to see the same trend
that we saw 20 years ago in Latin America," Daniel Salvadori, a
senior CFR executive, told a conference call, referring to
rising wealth and consumer spending.
"We believe that Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa are
next."
Adcock, known for its over-the-counter painkillers and cold
medicines, has been the target of several other bids, although
its board said CFR's was the most attractive.
South African conglomerate Bidvest in March offered
around $665 million to raise its 2.5 percent stake in Adcock to
60 percent, an offer Adcock dismissed as "opportunistic".
Adcock Chairman Khotso Mokhele declined to give details of
the other bids.
The drugmaker's largest shareholder, the government owned
Public Investment Corporation, has said it would prefer a local
owner and is not in favour of exchanging Adcock shares for CFR
shares.
SINKING DEALS
In an example of its stance towards cross border
acquisitions, South Africa last year rebuffed a $385 million
offer from South Korea's KT Corp for a stake in
fixed-line operator Telkom SA, saying the company was
important to its strategy of rolling out broadband to the poor.
"We've been engaging quite robustly with key ministries in
government," Mokhele said after the board issued a statement
saying it favoured the deal.
"Those engagements have gone extremely well."
In a move that could potentially smooth over government
objections, CFR said it would transfer the manufacturing of
certain products to South Africa, which would mean job creation
in a country with an unemployment rate of over 25 percent.
The two companies said in a statement the deal would value
Adcock shares at up to 75.92 rand a share.
Adcock's shares rose 3.2 percent to 68.10 rand.
Adcock is currently trading at forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 15.24, versus a sector median of 17.72, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
CFR would pay as much as 47.29 rand in cash per Adcock share
and issue up to 15.44 new CFR shares per Adcock share.
The deal, which would generate revenue and cost synergies of
up to $440 million, would see Adcock delisted from Johannesburg,
where CFR would have a secondary listing, the companies said.
Analysts have pointed to the potential for the two companies
to sell their products in each others' respective regions, with
Adcock's presence in HIV drugs and CFR's oncology and complex
injectables business of particular interest.
CFR - Corporacion Farmaceutica Recalcine - was set up in
Chile by in 1922 by Ukrainian immigrant Nicolas Weinstein, whose
grandson Alejandro Weinstein is currently CFR's head.
In the 1990s it began to expand through the region and now
has a presence in 16 Latin American countries.
Shares in CFR, which initially fell when it announced its
plans to buy Adcock in early July, recovered and rose sharply in
September, hitting 127,000 pesos on Monday, their highest level
since March.