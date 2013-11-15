* Half of Adcock shareholders back the deal
* Adcock shares rise more than 2 percent
(Adds details, background, shares)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 15 Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals
formally bid $1.2 billion for all of South African
drugs maker Adcock Ingram on Friday, saying it was confident of
winning support for the deal from its target's shareholders.
The fate of the deal, a rare Chile-South Africa tie up, has
been in doubt in recent days after Adcock's biggest shareholder,
the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), rejected it.
"The compelling rationale for the proposed combination has
been accepted by the overwhelming majority of all stakeholders
we have engaged with and this is reflected in the outstanding
level of shareholder support received to date," CFR said in a
statement.
The Santiago-based company said it had support of
shareholders holding 45 percent of Adcock and letters of support
from a further 7.5 percent.
The cash and share deal needs 75 percent shareholder support
to go through, under the South African law.
While CFR can mathematically push the deal through without
the vote of the PIC - a state owned pension fund which holds
about 19 percent - the Chilean group's chief executive said this
week it was crucial for the deal to win support from the
government.
A minimum of 51 percent and potentially up to a maximum of
64.3 percent of the 12.6 billion rand ($1.22 billion) purchase
price would be settled in cash with the remainder in new CFR
shares.
Shares in Adcock rose 2.45 percent to 71 rand by 1302 GMT,
outpacing a 0.9 percent gain the JSE All-share index.
($1 = 10.3098 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)