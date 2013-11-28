(Recasts with confirmation, comments from official)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 South Africa would want Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals to increase its black shareholders if Pretoria allowed it to buy local firm Adcock Ingram, a government official said on Thursday.

Santiago-based CFR has bid $1.2 billion in cash and stock for South Africa's second-largest drugmaker, an offer that has been rejected by Adcock's top shareholder, the government-run Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The PIC has concerns about foreign control and the share portion of the deal, a source familiar with the fund's thinking has said.

However, the director general of the Department of Trade and Industry told Reuters on Thursday his priority was to ensure increased investment in South Africa and higher black ownership.

"It's consistent with our overall policy to draw foreign investment, so that's why, from government's side, we fully support the deal," Lionel October told Reuters.

He said he would expect the local unit to increase its black ownership to 25.1 percent over ten years to meet a government target. Adcock's black shareholders hold around 13 percent of the company and have supported the deal.

"In this investment, like in all others, they should progressively work towards greater black economic empowerment," October said, referring to Pretoria's policy of increasing black ownership.

CFR said in a statement it has promised to meet the black ownership target "within a reasonable timeframe", as well as transfer some of its manufacturing to South Africa and honour labour agreements.

South Africa's Business Day newspaper said on Thursday the deal was understood to have the backing of Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel, who has thrown up concerns about previous inbound takeover bids from foreign companies.

South Africa has scuppered big cross-border deals in the past, especially when they are seen as not offering enough benefit for the country's black majority, such as black ownership. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley and Pascal Fletcher)