JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 South Africa would want
Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals to increase its black
shareholders if Pretoria allowed it to buy local firm Adcock
Ingram, a government official said on Thursday.
Santiago-based CFR has bid $1.2 billion in cash and stock
for South Africa's second-largest drugmaker, an offer that has
been rejected by Adcock's top shareholder, the government-run
Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
The PIC has concerns about foreign control and the share
portion of the deal, a source familiar with the fund's thinking
has said.
However, the director general of the Department of Trade and
Industry told Reuters on Thursday his priority was to ensure
increased investment in South Africa and higher black ownership.
"It's consistent with our overall policy to draw foreign
investment, so that's why, from government's side, we fully
support the deal," Lionel October told Reuters.
He said he would expect the local unit to increase its black
ownership to 25.1 percent over ten years to meet a government
target. Adcock's black shareholders hold around 13 percent of
the company and have supported the deal.
"In this investment, like in all others, they should
progressively work towards greater black economic empowerment,"
October said, referring to Pretoria's policy of increasing black
ownership.
CFR said in a statement it has promised to meet the black
ownership target "within a reasonable timeframe", as well as
transfer some of its manufacturing to South Africa and honour
labour agreements.
South Africa's Business Day newspaper said on Thursday the
deal was understood to have the backing of Economic Development
Minister Ebrahim Patel, who has thrown up concerns about
previous inbound takeover bids from foreign companies.
South Africa has scuppered big cross-border deals in the
past, especially when they are seen as not offering enough
benefit for the country's black majority, such as black
ownership.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley and Pascal
Fletcher)