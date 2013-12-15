JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals
has received "mixed and confusing" messages from the
top shareholder in South Africa's Adcock Ingram over
its $1.2 billion bid for the drugmaker, CFR's chief executive
said on Sunday.
CFR on Friday slightly sweetened its bid for Adcock in
attempt to win over the state-run Public Investment Corporation
(PIC), which controls about 19 percent of Adcock. The PIC on
Sunday rejected that offer.
"We have not been given any clarity around what the PIC
regards as the fair or acceptable value for Adcock," CFR Chief
Executive Alejandro Weinstein said in a statement. He said the
company would continue to try and persuade the pension fund.
