BRIEF-GL Pharm Tech says conversion of 1st series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 500 million won worth of its first series convertible bonds have been converted into 500,000 shares of the co, at 1,000 won/share
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 Chile's CFR has bid 12.6 billion rand ($1.26 billion)in cash and shares for South Africa's Adcock Ingram, the two companies said on Wednesday, in a tie-up of emerging market drugmakers.
Under the terms of the deal - which was recommended by Adcock's board - CFR will offer up to 47.29 rand in cash per Adcock share and up to 15.44 new CFR shares.
The deal would see Adcock delisted from Johannesburg, where CFR would have a secondary listing, the companies said. ($1 = 9.9784 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
INGELHEIM, Germany, April 5 Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany's second-largest drugmaker, said on Wednesday it was targeting a marked gain in 2017 revenues, boosted by new animal health businesses it acquired from Sanofi.
TOKYO, April 5 Westinghouse Electric Co replaced its chairman two days before the U.S. nuclear construction unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp filed for bankruptcy last week, as it tries to draw a line under the travails of a business that has cost it billions.