JOHANNESBURG Nov 15 Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals
formally bid 12.6 billion rand ($1.22 billion) for all
of South African drugs maker Adcock Ingram on Friday,
saying it was confident that it would win support of its
target's shareholders.
"The compelling rationale for the proposed combination has
been accepted by the overwhelming majority of all stakeholders
we have engaged with and this is reflected in the outstanding
level of shareholder support received to date," CFR said in a
statement.
The Santiago-based company said it had support of
shareholders holding 45 percent of Adcock and letters of support
from a further 7.5 percent.
($1 = 10.3098 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)