* Terms of $13 million settlement won't damage firm-chief
* Oil merchant has shrunk to 30-35 traders-chief
* Firm refocusing on US crude, shuts international offices
By David Sheppard
LONDON, Aug 6 Well before settling a
long-running oil price manipulation case this week, global oil
trader Arcadia had shrunk itself to a leaner operation with an
almost singular focus: trading the very contracts U.S.
regulators accused them of rigging.
Arcadia, a London-based trading firm founded in 1988 and
bought eight years ago by Norwegian shipping billionaire John
Fredriksen, does not expect restrictions agreed with the U.S.
Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to disrupt its new
strategy focused mainly on trading U.S.-based crude, Paul Adams,
chief executive of the U.S.-based Parnon arm, told Reuters.
The two traders allegedly at the center of the trading
scheme, who like Adams were former star traders at oil major BP
, continue working for the company, he said. And Parnon
still has years to run on oil storage tank leases in Cushing,
Oklahoma, the focal point for the CFTC's inquiry.
"The case has obviously been a concern hanging over us, and
we're glad to get it resolved," Adams said in his first
interview after Monday's $13 million settlement with the CFTC
ended a high-profile case launched in 2011.
Arcadia, Parnon and the two traders did not admit or deny
wrongdoing in the settlement. They agreed to a number of limits,
including a cap on how much physical crude they can hold in
Cushing, as well as tougher record-keeping and reporting.
"The terms of the settlement don't constrain the business as
we are currently operating," he said.
Once known as a leading trader of West African crude and a
major exporter from Yemen and South Sudan, Arcadia has shrunk to
a group of just 30 to 35 traders based almost wholly in London's
exclusive Knightsbridge area, down from a peak of more than 100
spread across over half a dozen offices worldwide.
The business was scaled back after a strategic review at the
start of last year, at a time when global commodity trading
profits from New York to Geneva were under mounting pressure
from diminished volatility and tougher regulations.
"The returns from Arcadia's traditional business in Africa
and Asia no longer justified the risks involved and capital it
demanded," Adams said. "The changes we have made to our business
during the past 18 months are not related to the CFTC's
investigation. I must separate the two."
THREE YEARS BACK ...
Arcadia and the CFTC began talks to settle the lawsuit in
March, nearly three years after the U.S. derivatives regulator
alleged that oil traders James Dyer and Nick Wildgoose at
Arcadia's U.S. unit Parnon had made some $50 million over just a
few short months, devising a scheme to make the U.S. oil market
appear artificially tight in early 2008.
The traders would later dump their physical crude holdings
to benefit opposing positions they'd taken in oil future
markets.
The size of the settlement is unlikely to trouble
Fredriksen, a former oil trader nicknamed 'Big Wolf', whose near
$15 billion fortune ranks him 72nd in Forbes' annual global
rich-list. Arcadia's profits are closely-guarded.
The majority of Arcadia's Asia-based trading team moved to
London-listed mining and trading giant Glencore Xstrata
last September. More traders left last month to join Azeri state
oil firm SOCAR's planned London office.
Arcadia's remaining traders will only trade physical oil in
North America and a small amount of crude in Britain's North
Sea, the two most closely-linked markets to international oil
futures.
Most of the traders are now based in the firm's London
offices. Over the past year the firm had shuttered its other
offices in Switzerland, Dubai, China, and Singapore.
Illustrating the importance of the two former BP
traders to their plans, the firms' only offices outside London
are now in San Diego, California and Brisbane, Australia - where
Wildgoose and Dyer have made their respective homes.
KINGS OF CUSHING
Adams, who was not named in the CFTC's case, worked with
Wildgoose and Dyer in Chicago when they ran BP's "Cushing book",
widely seen as one of the most profitable in the energy major
and a destination for its top traders.
The CFTC's case centered on Arcadia and Parnon's 2008
activities at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery and settlement
point for U.S. oil futures contracts, which bills itself as 'the
pipeline crossroads of the world'.
As oil prices were rallying towards a record near $150 a
barrel in early 2008, the CFTC said Wildgoose and Dyer amassed
large physical positions at Cushing to create the impression of
tight supplies before later dumping them into the market,
benefiting the traders' futures positions.
Parnon sold its 3 million barrels of storage capacity at
Cushing to mid-stream firm JP Energy Partners in 2012
for almost $92 million, according to the firm's SEC filings.
Parnon then leased back the capacity through mid-2017.
Under Monday's settlement, the defendants also agreed to
limit for the next three years the amount of oil they would be
allowed to hold for delivery at Cushing -- 3 million barrels.
"The business we have today is the business we plan to go
forward with," Adams said.
"We are a focused trading business operating from London,
the United States and Australia."
Originally founded by a former BP trader, Arcadia rose to
prominence under its previous CEO, Peter Bosworth, who made the
firm into a million-barrel-per day player in physical oil
trading with a large portfolio from Nigeria to Sudan.
He left the firm shortly after the company started its
strategic review last year.
(Additional reporting by Emma Farge in Dakar and Jonathan Leff
in New York; editing by Andrew Hay)