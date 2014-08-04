By Jonathan Stempel and Jonathan Leff
NEW YORK Aug 4 Global oil trading house Arcadia
and two well-known traders will pay $13 million and face
three-year limits on trading benchmark U.S. crude to settle a
landmark lawsuit over manipulating oil prices in 2008.
The settlement, disclosed in a filing with the U.S. District
Court in Manhattan on Monday, concludes one of the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) most ambitious crackdowns on
gaming crude oil markets, launched in the wake of the 2008 surge
in oil prices that sparked a political outcry.
In 2011, CFTC alleged that Arcadia, a global oil trading
firm owned by Norwegian billionaire John Fredriksen, its U.S.
Parnon unit and oil traders James Dyer and Nick Wildgoose had
made some $50 million by squeezing the oil market, losing money
on physical trades in order to reap bigger profits on futures.
Without admitting or denying wrongdoing, Arcadia Petroleum
Ltd, Arcadia Energy SA, Parnon Energy Inc, Arcadia trader
Nicholas Wildgoose and Parnon trader James Dyer agreed to a
permanent injunction requiring three years of limited trading in
West Texas Intermediate crude, improved record-keeping and
oversight, and the hiring of an independent consultant.
A settlement in principle had been reached in June after
nearly three months of mediation.
The lawsuit was filed in 2011 in the midst of an effort by
the Obama administration to assure Americans that rising gas
prices were not the result of artificial manipulation. Arcadia
had denied the allegations and said it would fight them in
court.
According to the CFTC, in early 2008 as oil prices were
approaching a then-record $100 a barrel, Dyer, of Brisbane,
Australia, and Wildgoose, of Rancho Santa Fe, California, built
up huge crude oil positions, creating an impression of tight
supply, only to soon dump their holdings and collect profits.
None of the defendants could be reached for comment. Emails
seeking comment after business hours were not immediately
returned. A phone number on Parnon Holdings Inc.'s website now
routes to JP Energy, a company that bought Parnon's oil storage
and pipeline gathering system in 2012.
A CFTC spokesman was not immediately available to comment.
Timothy Carey, a partner at the law firm Winston & Strawn
who on behalf of the defendants signed the consent order
imposing the penalty and injunction, did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
HARD TO WIN
Many legal experts had said the case was a hard one to win
from the start. Proving market manipulation is considered a high
hurdle for the CFTC, even after the agency gained more
regulatory muscle with tougher rules after the financial crisis.
However, the nature of the case made it a focal point for
oil traders across the spectrum since the allegations involved a
once-common gambit: intentionally losing money in the physical
market for a commodity -- largely unregulated -- in order to
reap a much larger profit in a related derivatives trade.
The CFTC case alleges the traders, both of whom previously
worked at BP Plc, amassed large physical positions at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, oil trading and storage hub to create the
impression of tight supplies that would boost prices.
At one point that month, the traders owned 4.6 million
barrels of oil, about two-thirds of the 7 million expected to be
available at Cushing at the end of the month, the CFTC said.
Later they dumped those barrels back onto the market,
causing price spreads to crash and racking up profits from
positions they had accrued in futures markets, the suit said.
The CFTC said the traders had lost $15 million trading physical
West Texas Intermediate but made $50 million in WTI derivatives.
The CFTC said the traders aborted the trading strategy after
April 2008, when they learned of regulators' investigations.
Just months later, U.S. oil prices surged to a record $147 a
barrel, then crashed to nearly $30 a barrel by the end of the
year.
Under Monday's settlement, the defendants are barred for
three years from holding "cash forward contracts" for crude oil
in excess of 3 million barrels for delivery at Cushing,
Oklahoma, past the expiration of the prompt futures contract.
Lawyers said the agency's pursuit of trading action beyond
the future markets demonstrated an effort to broaden its
authority. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which
oversees power markets, has launched several similar cases in
recent years, focusing on so-called "loss-leader" trading.
The case was also a potential watershed for the CFTC, which
is slowly shedding its image as a small-time regulator
responsible for keeping agriculture and energy futures markets
in check to become a potential policeman for Wall Street,
helping supervise the $710 trillion global swaps market.
The $13 million fine is small compared to recent CFTC
settlements with big global banks over rigging global interest
rate benchmarks. The CFTC had said in 2011 that it could seek
damages of as much as triple the monetary gains.
FAMILIAR NAMES
The lawsuit involved two names familiar to U.S. oil market
veterans, who recall Dyer and Wildgoose from their days as
high-flying traders at BP in the early 2000s, when the British
oil giant's trading practices were under scrutiny due to its
large ownership of oil tanks at Cushing, Oklahoma -- the
delivery and settlement point for U.S. oil futures contracts.
BP was hit with a record $2.5 million fine by the New York
Mercantile Exchange in 2003 for alleged U.S. oil market
manipulation, which it paid without admitting any wrongdoing.
That case did not include any allegations of misconduct by Dyer
or Wildgoose.
At one point, Parnon had owned at least 3 million barrels of
oil storage tanks in Cushing, while Arcadia traded nearly one
million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and fuel worldwide.
Both Parnon and Arcadia are controlled by shipping magnate
Fredriksen, a former oil trader who built his Frontline
group into a global shipping powerhouse and bought Arcadia from
Japan's Mitsui & Co. Ltd in 2006.
Fredriksen, whose estimated $14.7 billion fortune places him
at number 71 in the latest Forbes list, has said the lawsuit
might have been a bid by U.S. regulators to extract revenge for
BP's role in the 2010 Gulf of Mexico Oil spill.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Andrew Hay)