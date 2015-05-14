(Adds detail on metals warehouses)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON May 14 The head of the U.S.
derivatives market regulator on Thursday slammed a bill in the
House of Representatives to reauthorize the agency, saying the
new mandate would make it harder for it to respond quickly to
market events.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has raised its
profile significantly after the 2007-09 financial crisis,
imposing billions of dollars of fines on large Wall Street banks
that rigged the Libor interest rate benchmark.
"Many of the provisions in the bill ... are either
unnecessary or impose requirements on the Commission that would
make it harder to fulfill our mission," CFTC Chairman Tim Massad
said in a letter to Rep. Michael Conaway. Conaway heads the
House Agriculture Committee, which oversees the agency.
The Committee on Thursday approved the bill to reauthorize
the CFTC, something that must happen every five years. In
practice, the agency has operated for several years without that
stamp of approval. The Senate is preparing its own bill.
"I have some important disagreements with how his Commission
operates, not excluding the manner of how Chairman Massad chose
to express his concerns," Conaway said in a statement.
The CFTC would also have to keep close tabs on metals
warehouses, which have been blamed for driving up prices of
aluminum by causing long waiting queues, under an amendment
added to the bill by Rep. Bob Goodlatte.
Complaints about inflated prices and long wait times to take
delivery of metals have plagued the London Metal Exchange, which
is regulated in Britain by the Financial Conduct Authority,
while the CFTC holds sway over its U.S. business.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Act forced the LME to renew its CFTC
registration, and the bill would require the agency to tell
Congress about the status of that application, and to insert
critical language in a report about the issue.
The bill's most controversial part includes reforms to the
agency that would diminish the powers of the chairman while
giving other members of the commission a greater say in
decisions about regulating swaps and futures markets.
Massad's predecessor, Gary Gensler, often antagonized
markets by pushing through his ambitious agenda at breakneck
speed after the financial crisis, but Massad has taken many
steps to fine-tune the rules since coming into office last year.
In a separate hearing for a Senate committee, Massad said
his agency needed new powers to impose bigger fines on firms and
individuals who break the law.
