By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 17
U.S. derivatives regulators
brought their first case against a Bitcoin trading platform on
Thursday, declaring that virtual currencies are deemed
"commodities" covered under existing law.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it had reached
a settlement with San Francisco-based Coinflip Inc and its Chief
Executive Francisco Riordan.
Bitcoin, a web-based "cryptocurrency" sold through
exchanges, provides a vehicle for moving money across the world
quickly and anonymously without the need for third-party
verifications.
The agency said Coinflip was operating an online platform
known as Derivabit, which helped match up buyers and sellers
with Bitcoin options.
Because these Bitcoin options are deemed "commodities," the
CFTC said the business should have been properly registered and
subject to the laws governing swaps.
"While there is a lot of excitement surrounding Bitcoin and
other virtual currencies, innovation does not excuse those
acting in this space from following the same rules applicable to
all participants in the commodity derivatives markets," said
Aitan Goelman, the head of the CFTC's Enforcement Division.
Riordan could not be reached immediately for comment.
The CFTC did not impose any penalties on him or his firm,
and Riordan settled the case without admitting or denying the
charges.
Thursday's case is not the first time U.S. regulators have
sought to bring virtual currencies into the regulatory fold.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has also brought a
handful of cases so far involving Bitcoin, including one case
late last year against a computer programmer who ran virtual
currency trading platforms that were not registered as brokers,
as required by law.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Richard Chang)