March 3 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures reached a record high on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its upcoming meeting in March, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 409,659 contracts on Feb. 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 302,299 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 263,282 317,140 Short 293,001 269,039 Net -29,719 48,101 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 376,450 372,861 Short 663,816 677,810 Net -287,366 -304,949 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 472,169 528,284 Short 881,828 830,583 Net -409,659 -302,299 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 91,092 95,313 Short 112,956 119,037 Net -21,864 -23,724 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 56,880 54,873 Short 124,283 123,848 Net -67,403 -68,975 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 393,581 464,527 Short 3,073,460 3,051,633 Net -2,679,879 -2,587,106 Fed funds 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 197,687 128,077 Short 352,629 287,153 Net -154,942 -159,076 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)