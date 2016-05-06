May 6 Speculators' net bearish bets on benchmark
U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week prior
to the release of the government's April payrolls report,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
82,020 contracts on May 3, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 63,775 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
The following tables show the speculative positions in
Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar
futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
May 3, 2016 week Prior week
Long 136,737 140,848
Short 240,134 236,932
Net -103,397 -96,084
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
May 3, 2016 week Prior week
Long 287,258 364,136
Short 476,117 481,981
Net -188,859 -117,845
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
May 3, 2016 week Prior week
Long 428,182 422,940
Short 510,202 486,715
Net -82,020 -63,775
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
May 3, 2016 week Prior week
Long 116,602 112,732
Short 71,602 64,557
Net 45,000 48,175
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
May 3, 2016 week Prior week
Long 48,527 49,474
Short 159,750 158,267
Net -111,223 -108,793
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
May 3, 2016 week Prior week
Long 1,205,056 1,286,090
Short 1,506,409 1,436,424
Net -301,353 -150,334
Fed funds
May 3, 2016 week Prior week
Long 17,638 42,418
Short 152,284 145,039
Net -134,646 -102,621
