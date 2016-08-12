Aug 12 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week following a stronger-than-expected July jobs report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 118,245 contracts on Aug. 9, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 121,220 net long positions in 10-year Treasury note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 309,017 297,291 Short 219,064 249,205 Net 89,953 48,086 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 416,726 406,149 Short 604,497 596,616 Net -187,771 -190,467 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 616,207 575,489 Short 497,962 454,269 Net 118,245 121,220 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 150,003 143,727 Short 91,511 72,852 Net 58,492 70,875 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 44,232 45,569 Short 149,188 144,397 Net -104,956 -98,828 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 959,920 960,054 Short 1,657,771 1,425,621 Net -697,851 -465,567 Fed funds Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 37,129 31,161 Short 122,485 127,873 Net -85,356 -96,712 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)