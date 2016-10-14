Oct 14 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell sharply as benchmark yields this week touched their highest levels since June, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 43,827 contracts on Oct. 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 127,169 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 1.794 percent on Friday, up more than 5 basis points from late Thursday and week-ago level. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 208,565 225,902 Short 228,456 201,852 Net -19,891 24,050 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 346,307 393,668 Short 617,297 607,812 Net -270,990 -214,144 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 657,457 688,927 Short 613,630 561,758 Net 43,827 127,169 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 112,477 108,944 Short 113,462 98,595 Net -985 10,349 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 46,339 43,841 Short 157,837 160,452 Net -111,498 -116,611 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 637,079 798,204 Short 2,220,463 2,053,291 Net -1,583,384 -1,255,087 Fed funds 11 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 132,168 85,099 Short 158,905 132,831 Net -26,737 -47,732 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)