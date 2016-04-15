April 15 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell from their highest in five
months in the latest week as longer-dated yields retreated to
their lowest in six weeks, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
24,364 contracts on April 12, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 117,305 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
12 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 119,457 109,345
Short 191,260 206,830
Net -71,803 -97,485
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
12 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 258,901 246,800
Short 467,010 488,038
Net -208,109 -241,238
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
12 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 469,290 384,860
Short 493,654 502,165
Net -24,364 -117,305
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
12 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 126,752 119,632
Short 70,884 65,895
Net 55,868 53,737
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
12 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 53,837 51,499
Short 155,325 155,325
Net -101,488 -103,826
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
12 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,391,696 1,391,938
Short 1,769,148 1,757,822
Net -377,452 -365,884
Fed funds
12 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 47,178 42,893
Short 122,329 95,996
Net -75,151 -53,103
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Rigby)