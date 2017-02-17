Feb 17 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at an interest rate increase at an upcoming policy meeting, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 341,524 contracts on Feb. 14, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 304,577 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 14 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 306,050 280,392 Short 276,089 267,166 Net 29,961 13,226 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 14 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 339,962 377,348 Short 696,097 612,289 Net -356,135 -234,941 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 14 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 525,758 472,335 Short 867,282 776,912 Net -341,524 -304,577 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 14 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 94,366 80,468 Short 120,611 117,417 Net -26,245 -36,949 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 14 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 52,045 55,631 Short 121,400 124,521 Net -69,355 -68,890 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 14 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 469,994 386,279 Short 2,907,557 2,685,982 Net -2,437,563 -2,299,703 Fed funds 14 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 136,199 109,995 Short 276,396 242,244 Net -140,197 -132,249 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)