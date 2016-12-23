Dec 23 Speculators reduced their net bearish
bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures from their highest
levels since April 2010 after the Federal Reserve raised
interest rates, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
221,058 contracts on Dec. 20, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 268,395 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures, which was the most the week
of April 13, 2010.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 205,529 196,729
Short 230,651 209,079
Net -25,122 -12,350
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 337,732 329,761
Short 661,197 619,919
Net -323,465 -290,158
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 509,504 451,989
Short 730,562 720,384
Net -221,058 -268,395
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 95,259 92,750
Short 106,582 108,284
Net -11,323 -15,534
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 66,490 63,580
Short 133,014 128,073
Net -66,524 -64,493
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 419,914 453,392
Short 2,427,778 2,811,876
Net -2,007,864 -2,358,484
Fed funds
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 86,278 101,157
Short 147,700 179,150
Net -61,422 -77,993
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)