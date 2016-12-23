Dec 23 Speculators reduced their net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures from their highest levels since April 2010 after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 221,058 contracts on Dec. 20, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 268,395 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was the most the week of April 13, 2010. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 205,529 196,729 Short 230,651 209,079 Net -25,122 -12,350 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 337,732 329,761 Short 661,197 619,919 Net -323,465 -290,158 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 509,504 451,989 Short 730,562 720,384 Net -221,058 -268,395 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 95,259 92,750 Short 106,582 108,284 Net -11,323 -15,534 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 66,490 63,580 Short 133,014 128,073 Net -66,524 -64,493 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 419,914 453,392 Short 2,427,778 2,811,876 Net -2,007,864 -2,358,484 Fed funds 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 86,278 101,157 Short 147,700 179,150 Net -61,422 -77,993 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)