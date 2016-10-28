Oct 28 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week after the European Central Bank did not discuss changes on its bond purchase program, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

Last week, ECB President Mario Draghi attempted to quell speculation policymakers were considering scaling back a 1 trillion-plus euro stimulus program, which could conclude as early as March 2017.

The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 74,506 contracts on Oct. 25, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 99,922 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)